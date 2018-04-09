MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Mitchell is moving to alter its liquor licensing rules after South Dakota lawmakers made changes that would create uncertainty for nearly 20 of the city’s businesses.
The Daily Republic reports that state regulators notified cities of changes to state liquor license laws late last month. Lawmakers discontinued three classes of off sale liquor and malt beverage licenses and expanded one class of on-off sale licenses.
The move could damage profitability for several Mitchell retailers who would be restricted from selling alcoholic beverages.
The City Council is working to approve an ordinance to maintain the status quo for 18 affected businesses. The ordinance would allow the retailers to obtain replacement licenses before the law takes effect July 1.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- Trump brags that his tower withstood a fire, but has been silent about the man who died in it
The council is holding a special meeting Monday evening to finalize measures.
___
Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com