MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A Mitchell man accused of suffocating his wife has denied violating a protection order.
Thirty-nine-year-old James Brinker has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Marie Brinker last October. Brinker allegedly was staying at the couple’s residence despite a protection order filed against him. The Mitchell Daily Republic says Brinker denied violating the order during an appearance in Davison County Tuesday. A trial to address the protection order and probation violation is set for May 1.
Court documents allege Brinker wrapped his wife in a blanket, placed her on a mattress, then put a sock in her mouth and tied a belt around her head to hold the sock in place.
___
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Amid Amazon competition, Westfield malls sold for $15.7B
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Seahawks make a few roster moves, and referee for Sunday's critical game against Rams announced
Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com