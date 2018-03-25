WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell and his family are donating $100,000 to help build a river walk in a park near where they lived as children.

The Morning Sentinel reports that the city of Waterville will name the gazebo in the park for the Mitchell family. The former senator says that the Head of Falls area is special to him and his siblings because they spent much of their childhood there.

Fundraising for the $1.5 million project along the Kennebec River has reached $900,000. Once city officials approve a contractor, construction is scheduled to begin in May and be completed in September.

Fundraising for the park project will continue through the spring.

The project will also include a children’s play area, amphitheater, art installations, educational kiosks and walking trails.

