WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The trial of two teens accused of murder in the drive-by death of a Delaware woman has ended with no verdict.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports a mistrial was declared Monday when one juror didn’t attend the second full day of deliberation. It’s unclear why the juror was absent.

There must be another trial if the state wants to continue prosecuting 17-year-olds Abdullah Brown and Denota Carney for 2016 death of 19-year-old Keshall “KeKe” Anderson. Brown and Carney were each being tried on charges including murder and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Deputy Attorney General Dan McBride says no decisions have been made in how the state will proceed.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com