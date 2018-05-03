FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A mistrial has been declared in the Arkansas murder trial of a man charged in the beating death of a Fayetteville woman.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Washington County judge declared the mistrial Thursday morning in the trial of Mark Edward Chumley after a co-defendant testified that Chumley is a convicted felon.

The judge says such a statement is not permissible.

Chumley is charged in the 2015 death of 24-year-old Victoria Annabeth Davis. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Davis was held captive in her home and beaten by her husband, John Davis, and four other people, including Chumley.

John Davis pleaded guilty earlier this year to a murder charge in the case as part of a deal in which he was sentenced to 37-years in prison.

