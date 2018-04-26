HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The case of a Kentucky woman accused in her son’s apparent drowning has ended in a mistrial.

The Kentucky New Era reports the judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in Christian County Circuit Court after the 12-person jury was unable to decide if 21-year-old Desiree A. Catlett was guilty of second-degree manslaughter. Her 9-month-old son Ja’Noah was found underwater in a bathtub in 2016.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katherine Foster argued Catlett was not in the bathroom. Catlett’s attorney Michael Thompson argued she never left her son alone.

Foster says she intends to try the case again. Thompson says he hopes prosecutors will consider the jury’s 7-4-1 split and not retry.

Catlett will return to court May 16 for a pretrial conference where both sides will discuss how the case will proceed.

