Saturday’s false alert, sent out when a state worker “pressed the wrong button,” was a reminder of what happens when the old realities of the nuclear age collide with the speed — and the potential for error — inherent in the internet age.

An emergency alert mistakenly warning of an incoming ballistic-missile attack was dispatched to cellphones across Hawaii on Saturday, setting off widespread panic in a state already on edge because of escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The alert, sent by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, was revoked nearly 40 minutes after it was issued, prompting confusion over why it was released — and why it took so long to rescind. State officials and residents of a normally tranquil part of the Pacific, and tourists swept up in the panic, immediately expressed outrage.

The emergency notice was triggered after an “employee pushed the wrong button” during a shift change at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Gov. David Ige said at an afternoon news conference. He apologized for the “pain and confusion” that resulted.

“The public must have confidence in our emergency-alert system. I am working to get to the bottom of this so we can prevent an error of this type in the future,” he said.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials said the alert was the result of human error and not the work of hackers or a foreign government. The mistake occurred during a shift-change drill that takes place three times a day at the emergency command post, according to Richard Rapoza, a spokesman for the agency.

“Someone clicked the wrong thing on the computer,” he said. “It was erroneous.”

Rapoza said a new procedure was put in place hours after the mistake, requiring two-step authentication before any such alert is sent out.

At no time, officials said, was there any indication that a nuclear attack had been launched on the United States.

The Federal Communications Commission announced Saturday afternoon it had begun “a full investigation into the FALSE missile alert in Hawaii.”

The alert went out at 8:10 a.m., lighting up phones of people still in bed, having coffee by the beach at a Waikiki resort, or up for an early surf. “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” it read.

Hawaii has been on high emotional alert — it began staging monthly air-raid drills, complete with sirens, in December — since President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, began exchanging nuclear threats. Hawaii is about 4,600 miles from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital. Estimates vary, but the flight time for a missile would likely be around 37 minutes.

Within moments of the alert, people flocked to shelters, crowding highways in scenes of terror and helplessness. “I was running through all the scenarios in my head, but there was nowhere to go, nowhere to pull over to,” said Mike Staskow, a retired military captain.

Workers at a golf clubhouse huddled in a kitchen, fearing the worst.

Professional golfer Colt Knost, staying at Waikiki Beach during a PGA Tour event, said “everyone was panicking” in the lobby of his hotel.

“Everyone was running around like, ‘What do we do?’” he said.

At the PGA Tour’s Sony Open on Oahu, Waialae Country Club was largely empty and players were still a few hours from arriving when the alert showed up. Workers streamed into the clubhouse trying to seek cover in the locker room, which was filled with the players’ golf bags; they huddled in the kitchen instead.

Several players took to Twitter. Justin Thomas, the PGA Tour player of the year, tweeted, “To all that just received the warning along with me this morning … apparently it was a ‘mistake’?? hell of a mistake!! Haha glad to know we’ll all be safe.”

Ray Gerst was vacationing on Oahu with his wife to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary. Just as they pulled up for their tour of Kualoa Ranch, they received the alert.

“All the buses stopped, and people came running out of the ranch and said, ‘Just sit still for a minute, nobody get off the bus, nobody get off the bus,’ ” he said.

They were taken into the mountains, Gerst said, and dropped off at a concrete bunker. They sheltered in place for about 15 minutes, he said, during which time they had no cell signal.

“It was scary,” Gerst said. “I mean, there was no intel.”

“Saying our prayers”

Matt LoPresti, a state representative, told CNN that he and his family headed for a bathroom. “I was sitting in the bathtub with my children, saying our prayers,” he said.

In Washington, Lindsay Walters, a deputy White House press secretary, said Trump had been informed of the events. “The president has been briefed on the state of Hawaii’s emergency management exercise,” she said. “This was purely a state exercise.”

“What happened today is totally inexcusable,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. “The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.”

The false alert was a reminder of what happens when the old realities of the nuclear age collide with the speed — and the potential for error — inherent in the internet age.

The alert came at one of the worst possible moments: when tension with North Korea has been at one of the highest points in decades, and when Kim’s government has promised more missile tests and threatened the possibility of an atmospheric nuclear test.

But the cellphone alerting system was in the hands of state authorities; the detection of missile launches is the responsibility of the U.S. Strategic Command and Northern Command. It was the military — not Hawaiian officials — that was the first to come out and declare that there was no evidence of a missile launch.

During the Cold War there were many false alarms. William J. Perry, defense secretary during the Clinton administration, recalled in his memoir, “My Journey at the Nuclear Brink,” a moment in 1979 when, as an undersecretary of defense, he was awakened by a watch officer who reported that his computer system was showing 200 intercontinental ballistic missiles headed to the United States. “For one heart-stopping second I thought my worst nuclear nightmare had come true,” Perry wrote.

It turned out that a training tape had been mistakenly inserted in an early-warning system computer. No one woke up the president. But Perry went on to speculate what might have happened if such a warning had come “during the Cuban missile crisis or a Mideast war?”

The United States faces an especially difficult problem today, not just because of tense relations with North Korea but also because of growing fears inside the military about the cyber vulnerability of both the nuclear-warning system and nuclear-control systems.

Because of its location, Hawaii — more than any other part of the United States — has been threatened by escalating tensions and the risks of war. Preparations had already begun, including an air-raid siren alert Dec. 1, the start of what officials said would be monthly drills.

Need for reassurance

Rapoza, the agency spokesman, said the shift-change drill was intended to make sure that incoming staff members were up to date with computer operations. He said he did not know if anyone would be disciplined for the mistake.

“At this point, our major concern is make sure we do what we need to do to reassure the public,” Rapoza said. “This is not a time for pointing fingers.”

The panic that followed the alert — if relatively short-lived — gripped the islands. There were reports of cars seeking shelter by parking inside a highway tunnel that cuts through a mountain. People in Hawaii tend to know what to do to protect themselves to threats of a tsunami or a hurricane. The prospect of nuclear annihilation was entirely new terrain.

“So this was the most terrifying few minutes of my LIFE!” Paul Wilson, a professor at Brigham Young University, Hawaii, said on Twitter. “I just want to know why it took 38 minutes to announce it was a mistake?!?”

Chris Tacker, a veteran who lives in Kealakekua, said the mistake had left her angry and frustrated.

“I didn’t know where to go,” she said. “Anyone try to dig a hole in lava? Good luck trying to build a shelter. I’m stocking my liquor cabinet.”

Still, she added, “If we don’t have our sense of humor about this, it’s all over.”