JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens before resigning pardoned five people and commuted the sentences of four prisoners.

Those freed or pardoned included women who allegedly suffered abuse and men Greitens says were wrongly convicted. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says the prisoners were released Friday, the same day Greitens commuted their sentences to time served.

Among those released were Rodney Lincoln, who was convicted of manslaughter for the 1982 killing of a St. Louis woman. Lincoln has maintained his innocence.

Greitens pardoned people including Stacey Lannert, who spent 18 years in prison for killing her father when she was 18. Prosecutors argued she wanted his money, but she’s said her father sexually abused her for years.

Pardons restore rights but don’t expunge criminal records.