FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has won the lottery twice in a single day.
KSDK-TV reports that Nov. 29 was Veronica Buchanan’s lucky day. That morning, the Florissant woman won $1,000 from a $10 Monopoly scratch-off ticket she bought at the Bellefontaine BP gas station. She tested her luck again later in the day and bought another $10 scratch-off ticket. That ticket was worth $100,000.
This isn’t the first time someone has won two big prizes in one day. Earlier in November, a North Carolina woman won more than $1 million between two lottery prizes in a single day.
___
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com