CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — A former employee of a health facility in southwest Missouri has pleaded guilty to charges in the disappearance of more than $44,000 that belonged to the facility’s residents.

The Joplin Globe reports that 41-year-old Kristi Metcalf pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of receiving stolen property and a single count of abuse of a health care recipient. She originally faced a single count of theft and four counts of abuse of a health care recipient.

Metcalf was a financial specialist assistant at the Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center until 2012. An investigation by the Medicaid fraud control unit of the attorney general’s office revealed more than 240 suspicious cash withdrawals from the trust accounts of four residents at the center and one suspicious check withdrawal.

Metcalf’s sentencing hearing is Dec. 11.

