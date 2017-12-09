ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A university in northwest Missouri says it’s going to start allowing applicants to submit their best college admission test scores from different exam dates.
The Kansas City Star reports that Missouri Western State University announced this week it will allow incoming freshmen next year to “superscore” their ACT results in an effort to boost the number of students eligible for academic scholarships.
Students who take the ACT typically receive a composite score, which is a compilation of the results from the individual sections for a single exam. Superscoring allows students who have taken the exam more than once to submit their best scores from each of the ACT’s four sections regardless of the testing date.
The Princeton Review says more than 200 schools nationwide allow superscoring.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com