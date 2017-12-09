ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A university in northwest Missouri says it’s going to start allowing applicants to submit their best college admission test scores from different exam dates.

The Kansas City Star reports that Missouri Western State University announced this week it will allow incoming freshmen next year to “superscore” their ACT results in an effort to boost the number of students eligible for academic scholarships.

Students who take the ACT typically receive a composite score, which is a compilation of the results from the individual sections for a single exam. Superscoring allows students who have taken the exam more than once to submit their best scores from each of the ACT’s four sections regardless of the testing date.

The Princeton Review says more than 200 schools nationwide allow superscoring.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com