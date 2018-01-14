LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri teacher has been arrested and charged with felony sexual contact with a student.
Springfield television station KOLR reports that 30-year-old Elizabeth Morgan, of Lebanon, was arrested and jailed Friday. She was released the same day on $5,000 bond.
Officials say that on Jan. 5, they became aware of an investigation pertaining to sexual contact with a teacher and a male high school student.
Investigators spoke with the student and witnesses and gathered electronic evidence they say show Morgan was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Report: Seahawks to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
- 60 years ago: The famous Boeing 707 prototype barrel roll over Lake Washington VIEW
- Recession won’t revive Seattle’s bygone days | Jon Talton
- Do lobsters feel pain? Switzerland says yes
An attorney is not yet listed for Morgan in online court records.
___
Information from: KOLR-TV, http://www.kolr10.com