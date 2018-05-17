KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s senators have split over confirming the new CIA director, with Democrat Claire McCaskill questioning whether Gina Haspel would oppose policies violating “our country’s moral compass.”

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt said Thursday after the Senate’s confirmation of Haspel that she is the right choice to lead the agency and cited her 33-year career.

Most GOP senators and six Democrats supported Haspel.

McCaskill sided with absent GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona. He had opposed Haspel because of her direct involvement in the spy agency’s harsh detention and interrogation program.

McCaskill is in a tough re-election race. Her leading opponent, GOP state Attorney General Josh Hawley, supported Haspel’s confirmation and called McCaskill a “hard partisan” voting “the liberal party line.”

Blunt said Haspel has demonstrated leadership and professionalism throughout her career.