JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri transportation officials say this year’s spike in Amtrak ridership continued to rise from July through October.
The Jefferson City News Tribune reports the state Department of Transportation found a 5 percent growth in the number of Amtrak riders on the twice-daily trains at the Jefferson City station. The department counted nearly 13,950 riders this year, compared to about 13,330 riders last year.
Officials believe the new trend may be a result of increased gas prices and successful summer promotions attracting new riders.
Past years showed a decline in ridership. Officials attributed the drop to low gas prices and delays during the construction of a high-speed rail service to Chicago.
Railroad administrators say the $2 billion high-speed rail project is nearly complete. They expect good news to continue about increased ridership and satisfaction.
___
Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com