MONETT, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri father has filed a lawsuit alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted by a classmate on a school bus trip.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit claims that Monett School District and Monett High School officials didn’t report the alleged assault to police and didn’t protect the victim.

The incident reportedly took place in November 2016 during a high school trip to a St. Louis sporting event. The lawsuit says a male student touched the female student’s breasts, legs and genitals without her consent.

The lawsuit says the female student waited two months to report the incident because she was afraid.

Court documents say the male student was suspended for three days earlier this year.

An attorney for the district’s superintendent declined to comment to the newspaper.