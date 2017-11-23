MONETT, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri father has filed a lawsuit alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted by a classmate on a school bus trip.
The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit claims that Monett School District and Monett High School officials didn’t report the alleged assault to police and didn’t protect the victim.
The incident reportedly took place in November 2016 during a high school trip to a St. Louis sporting event. The lawsuit says a male student touched the female student’s breasts, legs and genitals without her consent.
The lawsuit says the female student waited two months to report the incident because she was afraid.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- Jobs that pay without a B.A.: the most lucrative fields in Washington state
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
Court documents say the male student was suspended for three days earlier this year.
An attorney for the district’s superintendent declined to comment to the newspaper.