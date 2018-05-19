CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) — Officials say at least three people have died and others have been injured in a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri.
The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the bodies of three victims had been recovered by midday Saturday.
Investigators say the crash is believed to have happened when the boat hit a rock bluff.
The patrol says one occupant of the boat was taken to a Springfield hospital in critical condition. Officials say another person was taken to a lake-area hospital with injuries not disclosed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
The names of those involved in the crash had not been released by Saturday afternoon.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com