CAMDEN, Mo. (AP) — Officials say at least three people have died and others have been injured in a boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the bodies of three victims had been recovered by midday Saturday.

Investigators say the crash is believed to have happened when the boat hit a rock bluff.

The patrol says one occupant of the boat was taken to a Springfield hospital in critical condition. Officials say another person was taken to a lake-area hospital with injuries not disclosed.

The names of those involved in the crash had not been released by Saturday afternoon.

