JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a former Missouri high school student is suing the school board and three current and former district administrators, alleging discrimination against her transgender child.

Natalie Murray alleges in the lawsuit that the district denied her child the right to use the boys restroom and locker rooms at Joplin High School. She says her 16-year-old was born female but has lived as a male since the age of 12.

The Joplin Globe reports that the student was told to use the girls restroom, or to use gender-neutral bathrooms designated for faculty. The lawsuit says this embarrassed and humiliated the student.

School board president Sharrock Dermott said Tuesday that the district doesn’t have a specific policy for accommodating transgender students but that its anti-bullying policy covers all students.

