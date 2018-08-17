Share story

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 48-year-old Missouri man who stabbed his wife to death while their three children hid in a basement has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Vicente Roldan-Marron was sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the January killing of Yadira Gomez.

The Kansas City Star reports that Roldan-Marron stabbed his wife 13 times with four different knives at their home in Independence, a Kansas City suburb.

Their 9-year-old son testified that he hid his two younger siblings in the basement and saw his father retrieve the final knife used in the attack.

The children stayed in the basement then woke up their father to drive them to school the next morning. Roldan-Marron was arrested after the 9-year-old told his teacher what happened.

