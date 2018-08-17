INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 48-year-old Missouri man who stabbed his wife to death while their three children hid in a basement has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Vicente Roldan-Marron was sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the January killing of Yadira Gomez.
The Kansas City Star reports that Roldan-Marron stabbed his wife 13 times with four different knives at their home in Independence, a Kansas City suburb.
Their 9-year-old son testified that he hid his two younger siblings in the basement and saw his father retrieve the final knife used in the attack.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weedkiller, report says
- 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76 WATCH
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Former US security leaders blast Trump for yanking clearance VIEW
The children stayed in the basement then woke up their father to drive them to school the next morning. Roldan-Marron was arrested after the 9-year-old told his teacher what happened.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com