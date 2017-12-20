ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri man who killed the mother of his triplets amid a divorce and then helped write a tell-all book while imprisoned has had a 35-year federal sentence added to a 20-year state sentence.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 45-year-old James Clay Waller, of Cape Girardeau, also is barred from profiting from his story under the sentence imposed Tuesday for interstate domestic violence.
Waller admitted in his plea that he dug a grave for his estranged wife, Jacque Sue Waller, in 2011 on an island on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River. He also admitted to beating and strangling her the next day after a meeting at a divorce lawyer’s office. The triplets were 5 at the time.
Waller led investigators to her body in 2013.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com