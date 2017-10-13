NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2014 death of a Liberty city employee.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Zachary Lisle was sentenced for second-degree murder in Mark Thomas’s death.

Court documents say Thomas offered to drive Lisle and Brandon Fletcher to Lisle’s home in January 2014. Lisle and Fletcher, who was 17 at the time, were acquaintances of Thomas’ relative.

Investigators allege Lisle and Fletcher forced Thomas to pull over, and then robbed, tortured and beat him to death. Thomas’ body was left in a Smithville Lake restroom.

Fletcher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

