CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in a deadly shooting that happened during a struggle over a gun at a party.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 32-year-old Richard Jenkins, of Cape Girardeau, was sentenced last month. He admitted through a plea to involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A second man, Laterrius Triplett, of Cape Girardeau, also was charged in the September 2016 shooting death of 30-year-old Brent Johnson. Police say Triplett and Jenkins were fighting over the gun when it went off. Court records say each man blamed the other for firing the gun. Triplett is scheduled to go on trial in July on charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

