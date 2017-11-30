GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in central Kansas.
The Hays Post reports that the victim was identified as 65-year-old James Zager, of Holden, Missouri. Great Bend police said in a news release says Zager was walking across a street Wednesday night when he was struck by a full-size pickup truck with an unknown Oklahoma license plate. Officers dispatched to the scene found Zager lying in the roadway, unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
Authorities say the driver didn’t stop after the crash and are looking for the light-colored vehicle. Witnesses said the truck had a grill guard and an “oversize load” sign on the front.
Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.
