BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man has died in a highway motorcycle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Lucas A. Greever of Burlington Junction, Missouri was killed around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after his motorcycle crashed on U.S. Highway 136.
Authorities say Greever failed to negotiate a curve on the highway two miles west of Burlington Junction. He struck an embankment and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Greever was pronounced dead at the scene.
