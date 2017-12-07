ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A St. Joseph man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing cigarettes — a lot of cigarettes.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports 27-year-old Dustin P. Seever was sentenced this week for stealing about $1,000 in cigarettes from the Hy-Vee supermarket in St. Joseph.
Buchanan County Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg ruled the sentence will be served after Seever completes a five-year sentence he was given in September for a stealing conviction filed in June.
Ron Holliday, assistant Buchanan County prosecutor, said Seever has faced multiple stealing charges. Holliday asked for a seven-year sentence.
Defense attorney Rose Briscoe asked for a lighter sentence and that it be served concurrently with Seever’s previous sentence.
All the cigarettes were recovered.
Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com