LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in fatal roadside stabbing that may have resulted from an argument between two drivers.
Lee’s Summit Police say that 23-year-old Cody Harter of St. Joseph, Missouri, died after being stabbed Saturday evening near the junction of Missouri 291 and Interstate 470.
Witnesses told police that Harter had been arguing with another person before his death and a second vehicle had been stopped in front of Harter’s truck.
Police believe Harter was stabbed during the confrontation before the other driver fled.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
Harter was a member of the Missouri Air National Guard, and family members said he had served in Iraq in the past and helped with hurricane relief last year.