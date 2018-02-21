SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager with a mental disability at a YMCA.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 33-year-old Matthew Scott Woolfolk was convicted Tuesday of sexual assault after a trial last year.

Police say Woolfolk engaged in sex with the then-17-year-old victim in a hot tub at the Pat Jones YMCA in 2013. Investigators allege Woolfolk said he knew the girl had a mental disability and looked 12 years old.

The trial involved an argument over whether the teen was able to understand and give consent to Woolfolk. The victim testified she only had sex with Woolfolk because she was scared.

Woolfolk was a lifeguard at the YMCA during the assault. The facility says Woolfolk was fired after the assault was publicized.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com