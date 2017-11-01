FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 1996 rape and strangulation of a 15-year-old Maryland girl.
The Frederick County, Maryland, State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that 54-year-old Lloyd Harris of Kansas City, Missouri, was also convicted Wednesday of rape in the death of Stacy Lynn Hoffmaster.
Hoffmaster’s body was found in December 1996 under a blanket in a wooded area of Frederick where police say Harris had been living. She’d been missing nearly three months.
Harris was arrested in 2016 in Missouri and charged with Hoffmaster’s slaying.
Harris will be sentenced in December.