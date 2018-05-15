LONE JACK, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with crashing into a school bus while intoxicated and then fleeing from the scene of the collision that sent 25 people to hospitals with minor injuries.

Forty-eight-year-old Coley Waters, of Bates City, was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated, two second-degree assault counts, leaving the scene of a crash and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. No attorney is listed for Waters in online court records.

The Saturday night crash toppled the bus onto its side on U.S. 50 near Lone Jack on the northeastern edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area. Grandview School District officials say the bus was taking high school students home from a track meet.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Waters was arrested after fleeing.