SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker is sharing her story of being sexually abused by her grandfather when she was a girl to help other victims.

Rep. Holly Rehder tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was 11 when her grandfather crawled into her bed with her and started touching her.

Rehder says she didn’t feel safe after the incident, but the next day when she went to her great aunt’s house, she told her great aunt and her mom and neighbors.

The 48-year-old Republican from Sikeston, Missouri, says she told others because she wanted to stop the abuse from happening again.

Rehder’s grandfather wasn’t charged with a crime but he later sought treatment. He is deceased.

