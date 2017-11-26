CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawyer has been suspended for at least six months for misusing some of his clients’ money.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the state Supreme Court suspended Dale Edward Gerecke last week.

According to court documents, Gerecke took $4,900 from client fees in 2014 and 2015 while he was experiencing financial problems.

Gerecke left that law firm to take another position. Later, he repaid the money when the firm audited its records.

