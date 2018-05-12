NEWTONIA, Mo. (AP) — An historical group in southwestern Missouri is working to repair an antebellum mansion that was used as a hospital and troop headquarters during the Civil War.

The Joplin Globe reports that the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association already has a contractor for the Ritchey Mansion, which could begin within the month. Work will include replacing all windows in the house with more energy-efficient products and replacing exterior siding.

The two-story mansion was built in 1852 by Mathew Ritchey. Newtonia was the site of two battles during the war, and historians say the mansion drew skirmishes because of its easy access to ingredients for bread and bullets.

The association has already made some repairs during the past decade. The group has raised more than half the $10,000 needed for the current project.

