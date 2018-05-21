CLAYCOMO, Mo. (AP) — Workers at a suburban Kansas City Ford plant are going back to work after a two-week shutdown.
Employees at Ford’s Claycomo plant were back to work Monday.
The plant was shut down after a fire May 2 at Michigan factory caused a parts shortage for Ford plants.
The Claycomo plant makes the Ford F-150 truck.
Production at the company’s Michigan plant resumed Friday.