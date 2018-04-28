JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation.
The Kansas City Star reported Saturday that the high court’s decision follows the woman’s request Friday to block an order requiring her phone to be examined by a court-appointed expert.
The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent. The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy.
The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens’ home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
The woman’s attorney had argued that the order is burdensome and invades her privacy.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com