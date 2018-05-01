KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A western Missouri county is paying a $150,000 settlement to the family of a man who died after being restrained in a chair at a detention center.
The Kansas City Star reports Jackson County approved the wrongful death settlement Monday.
County officials say 35-year-old Richard DeGraffenreid was arrested in July and placed in a restraint chair at the Jackson County Detention Center after becoming combative. He was found unresponsive in the chair hours later.
A medical examiner ruled DeGraffenreid’s death an accident attributed to drug intoxication.
The family’s attorney, John Picerno, declined to comment on the settlement. He says details will be revealed in a lawsuit he plans to file against the detention center’s health care provider. Picerno says the nurse mistook DeGraffenreid’s health emergency for a disciplinary issue.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com