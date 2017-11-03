SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A county in southwest Missouri is getting its first trailer jail meant to keep out snow, drugs and drones.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 53-foot stainless steel semitrailers sit in a parking lot near the Greene County Jail. The temporary jail houses 108 beds stacked three high.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says the mesh netting over the rec yard is built to withstand snow and ice. It also has security functions like holding county prisoners and keeping out drugs and other contraband that could be hoisted in from a nearby street or dropped from a drone.

Arnott says the facility could allow the county jail to better manage its overcrowding situation.

He says the trailer jail’s construction is nearly done but needs more staff before it can start holding inmates.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com