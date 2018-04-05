JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House committee has rejected a bill meant to give terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana.

The Columbia Missourian reports that Republican Rep. Jim Neely’s bill failed to make it out of the Legislative Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

New Approach Missouri is a group campaigning to legalize medical cannabis in Missouri. Spokesman Jack Cardetti says the organization didn’t endorse the bill because the group hopes to address the issue on a ballot.

Neely also sponsored a bill last year that aimed to legalize medical marijuana for people with “epilepsy or an irreversible debilitating disease or conditions.” That bill was approved by a committee but failed to gain traction.

Neely says he plans to file the bill a third time if the committee doesn’t take another look.

