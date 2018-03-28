ST. LOUIS (AP) — A babysitter who fell on an infant has gotten two years of probation for causing the boy’s death.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Kelly Schneeberger was sentenced after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.
The 43-year-old Wentzville woman was charged in the October 2016 death of 6-week-old Byron Matlock of Warren County from traumatic brain injury.
Schneeberger told authorities she had a medical condition that caused her to lose her balance and typically relied on a walker, but didn’t have it that day. Prosecutors said the condition and the cramped conditions of her home put the boy at risk.
Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said the fall was “truly an accident,” but that she was negligent.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com