ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and other poor conditions at a public housing complex in St. Louis.

Hawley on Wednesday announced his office is investigating whether potentially uninhabitable conditions at the complex have led to violations of state consumer-protection laws.

He said his office issued a civil investigative demand to the St. Louis Housing Authority. The demand functions like a subpoena.

The executive director of the St. Louis Housing Authority did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.

State lawmakers and others protested the conditions at the public housing complex last month.