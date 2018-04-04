Share story

By
The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and other poor conditions at a public housing complex in St. Louis.

Hawley on Wednesday announced his office is investigating whether potentially uninhabitable conditions at the complex have led to violations of state consumer-protection laws.

He said his office issued a civil investigative demand to the St. Louis Housing Authority. The demand functions like a subpoena.

The executive director of the St. Louis Housing Authority did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Flash sale! Save 90% on digital access.

State lawmakers and others protested the conditions at the public housing complex last month.

The Associated Press