JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is demanding documents from three major opioid distributors that he says didn’t report suspiciously large shipments of prescription drugs.

Hawley told reporters Tuesday that his office is reviewing AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson as part of efforts to investigative the opioid crisis.

Hawley says companies are required by law to report suspicious opioid shipments. He says there’s evidence to suggest the distributors he’s investigating looked the other way instead of reporting large shipments. He’s trying to get more information through the document request.

An AmerisourceBergen spokesman says the company has reported and halted potentially suspicious orders, and a McKesson spokeswoman said that company is reviewing Hawley’s request.

Cardinal Health didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.