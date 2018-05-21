MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Missoula County authorities are allowing flooding evacuees back home temporarily to check on their properties.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Monday they are modifying the evacuation order because the Clark Fork River is expected to be lower over the next day or two.

However, sheriff’s officials warn the flooding emergency isn’t over and residents shouldn’t stay in their homes over night or start recovery efforts yet.

Snowmelt and rain caused the Clark Fork to rise to the second-highest level ever recorded. About 65 homes have been under mandatory evacuation orders west of Missoula for two weeks.

Several homeowners have defied the orders.

The Army Corps of Engineers is working to restore a levee being eroded by the high river east of Missoula. Sheriff’s officials say the repairs are expected to last at least a week.