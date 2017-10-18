MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula man who was angry at his mother for traveling out of state and not allowing him to use her car has been ordered to pay $140,000 in restitution for setting fire to her house.

The Missoulian reports Conner DeYott was given a six-year deferred sentence on Tuesday and ordered to complete anger management counseling.

Prosecutors say DeYott used gasoline to set fires in several areas of his mother’s house on Dec. 2.

Investigators learned he was angry at his mother because she had gone to Minneapolis and didn’t leave her car keys so he could use the car while she was gone.

DeYott pleaded guilty to felony arson in July.

