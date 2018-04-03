MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The Missoula student who authorities say was fired upon by a school resource officer while fleeing in a car last month has been charged as an adult with felony drug possession.

The Missoulian reports the 17-year-old student of Big Sky High School was handed the new charges Tuesday.

A transfer hearing will be held at a later date to determine if his case will be sent back into the juvenile system.

According to court documents, police recovered a handgun that the student told authorities he threw from the car while fleeing.

According to the documents, police found 2.1 grams of a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine inside his car. Police also found $1,000 in cash.

The student has not entered pleas to the new charges.

