MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — The Missoula student who authorities say was fired upon by a school resource officer while fleeing in a car last month has been charged as an adult with felony drug possession.
The Missoulian reports the 17-year-old student of Big Sky High School was handed the new charges Tuesday.
A transfer hearing will be held at a later date to determine if his case will be sent back into the juvenile system.
According to court documents, police recovered a handgun that the student told authorities he threw from the car while fleeing.
According to the documents, police found 2.1 grams of a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine inside his car. Police also found $1,000 in cash.
The student has not entered pleas to the new charges.
___
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com