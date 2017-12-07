MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A medical clinic in Missoula plans to charge patients a monthly fee for routine medical care, starting in January.

CostCare plans to charge $70 a month for adults and $25 for children with no charge for office visits.

Co-founder Carol Bridges tells the Missoulian that she hopes the clinic model will allow patients to save money by buying insurance only for catastrophic medical costs. She says in some cases, patients’ issues can be handled over the phone.

Montana insurance commissioner Matt Rosendale on Monday issued a memo saying direct primary care provider agreements are not insurance products and will not be regulated by his office.

The new model will be tested at CostCare’s Mullan Road location in Missoula. Another Missoula clinic and one in Helena will continue to bill insurance.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com