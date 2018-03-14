SHIP ISLAND, Miss. (AP) — West Ship Island officially reopens to the public next Saturday, following repairs to areas damaged last fall by Hurricane Nate.

WLOX-TV reports the island had originally been scheduled to open March 15, however work to fix hurricane damaged facilities has been delayed.

All national seashore areas, including the islands managed by the National Park Service off the Mississippi coast, were closed Oct. 6, 2017 as Nate approached the Gulf Coast. The Category 1 storm caused varying levels of damage to piers, boardwalks, and other facilities on the islands and the mainland.

Still, many of the islands reopened within weeks, but the damage to facilities at West Ship Island forced an early end to the 2017 season.

Visitors can find ticket prices, schedules, and other updates about the island at www.msshipisland.com .

