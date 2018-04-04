BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A worker for a northeast Mississippi electrical cooperative died Wednesday night while repairing a power line during severe weather.
Prentiss County Electric Power Association General Manager Ronnie Rowland says 36-year-old Jamie Guin died. Rowland says the 13-year employee appears to have touched a power line on which a tree had fallen, mistakenly believing it was de-energized.
Thunderstorms moved across Mississippi Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, bringing heavy winds. A gust of 69 mph (111 kph) was recorded at Mid-Delta Regional Airport near Greenville.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say they don’t believe any winds came from tornadoes.
Some of the heaviest damage was reported in and around New Albany.
Firefighters extracted two people trapped in a Eupora apartment through a second-story window after a tree fell on the building.