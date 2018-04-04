Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A worker for a northeast Mississippi electrical cooperative died Wednesday night while repairing a power line during severe weather.

Prentiss County Electric Power Association General Manager Ronnie Rowland says 36-year-old Jamie Guin died. Rowland says the 13-year employee appears to have touched a power line on which a tree had fallen, mistakenly believing it was de-energized.

Thunderstorms moved across Mississippi Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, bringing heavy winds. A gust of 69 mph (111 kph) was recorded at Mid-Delta Regional Airport near Greenville.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say they don’t believe any winds came from tornadoes.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Flash sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Some of the heaviest damage was reported in and around New Albany.

Firefighters extracted two people trapped in a Eupora apartment through a second-story window after a tree fell on the building.

The Associated Press