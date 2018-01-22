MOOREVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi woman has died following a camper fire.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells local media that the fire was reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday

The woman who lived in the camper and her dog were both found dead. The woman’s name hasn’t yet been released, pending family notification. The Mooreville Volunteer Fire Department tells WTVA-TV that she was in her 60’s.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the fire. Green says she expects the state Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate as well.

The cause of the fire isn’t currently known.