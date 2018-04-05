NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman accused of severely burning her 1-year-old son and spreading feces on his face has been indicted on a felony child abuse charge.

The Natchez Democrat reports Wednesday’s indictment of 29-year-old Sandra Shantel Reed said she burnt her son with unknown objects on his back, side and legs, and whipped and spread feces on his face between Sept. 1 and Sept. 11.

Reed reported her son kidnapped on Sept. 11, but Natchez police learned that her cousin had taken the child to the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The child was released into the care of his godmother, following treatment at a hospital.

If convicted, Reed faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. A call placed to the court clerk’s office to ask if she has a lawyer rang unanswered Thursday because it was closed for the day.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/