JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In the third week of a federal trial, a prison warden has testified he saw condition reports that document what plaintiffs argue are unconstitutionally abusive prison conditions.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center are arguing that the state of Mississippi has been aware of dangerous conditions at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.
The state’s defense attorneys, however, say the prison conditions are acceptable, and that some prisoners’ harm is self-inflicted.
EMCF’s warden, Frank Shaw, oversees the day-to-day operations of the notoriously violent prison.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
Prosecutors brought forward evidence Tuesday of reports compiled by EMCF staff that document numerous prison conditions, like prison fires, inmate deaths and injuries. Shaw testified that as warden, he sees the reports before they are sent to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.