JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In the third week of a federal trial, a prison warden has testified he saw condition reports that document what plaintiffs argue are unconstitutionally abusive prison conditions.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center are arguing that the state of Mississippi has been aware of dangerous conditions at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The state’s defense attorneys, however, say the prison conditions are acceptable, and that some prisoners’ harm is self-inflicted.

EMCF’s warden, Frank Shaw, oversees the day-to-day operations of the notoriously violent prison.

Prosecutors brought forward evidence Tuesday of reports compiled by EMCF staff that document numerous prison conditions, like prison fires, inmate deaths and injuries. Shaw testified that as warden, he sees the reports before they are sent to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.