JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Second-term Mississippi Treasurer Lynn Fitch says she intends to run for state attorney general next year.
Multiple news outlets report that she briefly discussed her plans last week with a Republican women’s club. Her chief of staff, Michelle Williams, says Fitch, a Madison Republican, will make a more extensive announcement later.
Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is widely expected to run for governor in 2019 after four terms as the state’s top legal officer.
Republican state Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon recently said he will run for attorney general.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
Fitch became an attorney in 1985 and began her career as a special assistant attorney general. She later became a bond attorney in private practice. In 2009, then-Gov. Haley Barbour appointed her as executive director of the Mississippi State Personnel Board.